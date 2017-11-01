SEAL Team, Criminal Minds Originals Won't Air Versus World Series Game 7

CBS has benched tonight’s new episodes of SEAL Team and Criminal Minds, lest they go up against Fox’s sure to be well-watched coverage of the World Series Game 7.

Survivor however will air a fresh episode as planned.

Numbers aren’t in yet for Game 6 of the Fall Classic, but Game 5 of the Dodgers/Astros series flirted with 19 million total viewers on Monday night. As such, Wednesday’s final showdown is scientifically projected to deliver “a whole lotta viewers. Like, tons.”

In place of brand-new SEAL and BAU adventures, CBS is running back-to-back repeats of SEAL Team (specifically the episodes from Oct. 4 and Oct. 11).

