Riverdale Sneak Peek: Is Another Woman Making a Move on Jughead?

Watch out, Betty: There’s more than just a killer on the loose in Riverdale. (There might be a man-stealer, too.)

In this exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), Jughead’s new classmate Toni Topaz catches him researching serial killers in an effort to solve the mystery of the Black Hood killer. They have a lighthearted chat about the Zodiac killer and Ted Bundy — and Toni very conspicuously lays her hand on Jughead’s shoulder. And oh yeah, Jughead gets a call on his cell from Betty during all this… but he ignores it.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine last week that Toni “does seem to be more of a conventional Jughead type. Listen, I’d be worried if my boyfriend or girlfriend were going to another school, and suddenly was hanging out with this other person.”

Is “Bughead” in trouble? Press PLAY on the sneak peek above, and hit the comments with your thoughts.