Life in Pieces Sneak Peek: Is the Loss of Marital 'Relations' Worth $2 Million?

Will Life in Pieces‘ Matt and Colleen say “I do” to a seven-figure settlement for injuries the new bride sustained on their wedding day?

In this sneak peek from the CBS comedy’s Season 3 premiere (airing Thursday at 9:30/8:30c), Matt and Colleen (played by Thomas Sadoski and Colleen Brandon-Ortega) detail — perhaps a bit too much — the “stuff” they have not been able to do as man and wife, after Colleen toppled over the motel balcony in the Season 2 finale.

With lawyer Jen (Zoe Lister-Jones) looking on, Matt and Colleen are presented with an offer from the motel’s own attorney. Will they deem the proposed settlement fair recompense for the lack of “stuff” in their lives? And will Jen concur with their reaction? Press play to assess the newlyweds’ poker faces.

CBS’ new Thursday lineup, premiering this week, leads off with The Big Bang Theory followed by Episode 2 of its spinoff Young Sheldon. Bookending Life in Pieces are Mom and the Shemar Moore-led S.W.A.T. reboot.