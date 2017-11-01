24 Update: Fox Eyes Legal-Themed Franchise Tweak With Female Lead

Fox is looking to restart the clock on 24, albeit with a few significant tweaks.

The network is developing a new incarnation of the iconic franchise that would shift the focus from terrorism to criminal justice. What’s more, the potential series would feature a female lead.

According to Deadline, the new 24 “centers on a female prosecutor who uncovers a legal conspiracy and has to work against the clock to save a death row inmate facing imminent execution whom she had helped prosecute but may be innocent.” Each season would feature a new case and a new set of characters.

24 vets Howard Gordon and Imagine’s Brian Grazer are shepherding the redo, with Jeremy Doner (The Killing) on board to write.

Then-Fox entertainment president David Madden foreshadowed the franchise refresh at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in August. “[We’d take] the same kind of ticking-clock format and apply it to something else,” he said. “It will have the same urgency but may not be set in the CTU, it will have same style and urgency but in a different venue.”

Fox attempted to revive the 24 franchise with last winter’s 24: Legacy starring Corey Hawkins, but the series underperformed and was cancelled after one season.