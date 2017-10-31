TVLine Items: Kit Harington Mini Lands on HBO, Evil Dead Teaser and More

HBO has said “Fawkes, yeah!” to Kit Harington’s Gunpowder.

The pay cabler has acquired rights to BBC One’s three-part thriller starring Harington (Game of Thrones), Peter Mullan (Quarry), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) and Liv Tyler (The Leftovers), and based on the real-life events that led to Guy Fawkes Day.

The mini will air on HBO across three nights: Monday, Dec. 18 through Wednesday, Dec. 20, all at 10/9c.

* Film vet Diane Lane is the latest to book a role on The Romanoffs, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s upcoming Amazon anthology series about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Lane’s previous small screen credits include a handful of TV-movies including 1989’s Lonesome Dove.

* Starz has released a trailer for Season 3 of Ash vs Evil Dead (premiering Sunday, Feb. 25), in which Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovers that he has a long lost daughter who’s been entrusted in his care:



