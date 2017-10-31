House of Cards Suspends Production in Wake of Kevin Spacey Allegations

Netflix is hitting the pause button on House of Cards‘ final season, following serious allegations made against leading man Kevin Spacey, our sister site Deadline reports.

In a joint statement, Netflix and MRC — which also produces the political drama — said they have “decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

Earlier this week, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp recalled an incident from 1986 during which Spacey, then 26, made an unwanted sexual advance towards him; Rapp was only 14 at the time.

In response to Rapp’s allegations, Spacey released the following statement, in which he claimed not to remember the night in question. He also used the situation as an opportunity to confirm his own sexuality to the public:

Netflix on Monday confirmed that the show’s upcoming sixth season, which began production earlier this month, will be its last. Now, it’s unclear what the future holds for Frank Underwood & Co.

In other House of Cards news, Netflix is reportedly considering multiple spinoff ideas — sans Spacey, of course — including one focused on Frank’s ruthless chief of staff Doug Stamper, played by Michael Kelly.

Your thoughts on House of Cards‘ current situation? Drop ’em in a comment below.