Grey's Anatomy's 300th Episode: New Details on the 'Ghost'-Filled Hour

Life for the Grey Sloan doctors is often a metaphorical roller coaster. But as new intel about Grey’s Anatomy‘s upcoming 300th episode reveals, it’ll be a literal one, too.

ABC has released the official description for the monumental hour, which is titled “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story?” and which will air Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8/7c.

A roller coaster car falls off the track at the county fair, and the doctors at Grey Sloan tend to patients who spark memories about ghosts from their past.

Executive producer/co-showrunner Krista Vernoff recently told TVLine that she conceived of the landmark episode “as a love letter to the fans who have been watching all 14 years.”

She added: “So I have found a way to pay some small tribute to everyone who has been here before.”

The long-running drama will be the subject of a “Day of Grey’s” on the network, featuring cast appearances on Good Morning, America, The View, The Chew and Nightline, among other shows.

On Tuesday, ABC added two additional episodes to Grey’s current season order, bringing the total number of Season 14 installments to 24.

