Bad Boys TV Spinoff Lands NBC Pilot Order, Stars Gabrielle Union

NBC has booked a date with Bad Boys‘ main girl, giving a pilot production commitment to a Gabrielle Union-led TV spinoff of the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence franchise films.

In 2003’s Bad Boys II, Union played Special Agent Syd Burnett, the sister of Lawrence’s Marcus and love interest of Smith’s Mike. Per our sister site Deadline, Syd, who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, now is an LAPD detective whose world get complicated when a new partner, Nancy McKenna, learns that Syd’s pleasures-seeking lifestyle might be masking a big secret.

Union’s four-season run as star of BET’s Being Mary Jane officially wraps up next year with a two-hour series finale movie.

The Blacklist writers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier will pen the untitled pilot, while original film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is on board as an executive producer.