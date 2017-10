Saturday Night Live has quite the musical bounty lined up for its pre-Thanksgiving episode.

Chance the Rapper will host the Nov. 18 installment of NBC’s sketch-comedy series, SNL announced Monday via Twitter. Eminem will be the musical guest.

Ahead of that, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish will emcee the Nov. 11 episode, with Taylor Swift as the musical act.

As previously reported, Curb Your Enthusiasm curmudgeon Larry David will helm this Saturday’s SNL alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus.