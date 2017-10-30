Major Crimes Final Season Sneak Peek: Is Stroh Targeting Rusty and Brenda?

As TNT’s Major Crimes kicks off its sixth and final season, it appears that the vile and indefatigable Phillip Stroh is back on the prowl — and that Rusty as well as former MCD boss Brenda Leigh Johnson may wind up in his cross hairs.

In the exclusive sneak peek above from the farewell run’s season opener (titled “Sanctuary City: Part 1” and airing Tuesday at 9/8c), Sharon (played by Mary McDonnell) lays out for Rusty (Graham Patrick Martin) a series of “accidental” deaths plus a suicide that, in total, suggest that serial rapist/killer Phillip Stroh (returning guest star Billy Burke) is done laying low after his years-ago escape from custody.

Is Rusty sold on her theory, and thus the need for protection for him, Brenda (played on The Closer by Kyra Sedgwick) and Emma Rios (the DDA who prosecuted Stroh)? Press play to see his reaction to the ominous reveal.

Elsewhere in the Season 6 premiere, when three 15-year-old boys vanish from a Catholic school field trip, new Asst. Chief Mason orders Major Crimes to treat their disappearance as a critical missing.

