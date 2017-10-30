Report: House of Cards Spinoff Eyed, Possibly Centered on Doug Stamper

House of Cards is nearing its term limit soon, but tales of a certain Underwood staffer might go on.

Netflix is in the early stages of developing a spinoff of the Emmy-winning political drama, according to a report from our sister site Variety. The streaming service and production company Media Rights Capital are mulling several ideas for the spinoff, including one focused on President Frank Underwood’s ruthless chief of staff Doug Stamper, played by three-time Emmy nominee Michael Kelly. The other ideas haven’t been revealed yet, but all would take place in the same universe as the original House of Cards.

The spinoff news comes on the same day Netflix announced that House of Cards would end after its upcoming sixth season, slated to air next year. Series star Kevin Spacey is facing accusations of making a sexual advance towards actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14 years old, but Netflix says the decision to end the series was made months ago, and isn’t related to the scandal. (The network did say it was “deeply troubled” by Rapp’s allegations.)

