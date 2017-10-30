Chicago P.D. Stages Fire Stakeout for 100th-Episode Crossover Event

Chicago P.D. is invading Firehouse 51 as part of a crossover with Chicago Fire, which will also mark the police drama’s 100th episode.

The special event will air in early March, kicking off with the milestone P.D. hour before concluding the following night on Fire, where Intelligence will set up shop.

The storyline involves “P.D. taking over Firehouse 51 for the second part of [the crossover], on a stakeout kind of a situation,” Fire showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine at the annual #OneChicagoDay event. The unusual scenario will “have fun parts to it,” while also leading to “conflict,” Haas adds.

Haas also expects that some Chicago Med characters will appear during the two-parter, although the medical drama will not air an episode as part of the crossover.

P.D. currently airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC, while Fire airs Thursdays at 10 pm.