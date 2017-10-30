Chicago P.D. Sneak Peek: Upton Butts Heads With a Man From Her Past

Detective Upton struggles to “keep it professional” when she’s reunited with an old colleague on Wednesday’s Chicago P.D. (10/9c).

As TVLine previously reported, Wil Traval (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) is visiting the NBC drama as Vice Sergeant Sean McGrady, with whom Upton shares a shady past.

But there’s a major twist to McGrady’s arrival, as revealed in the episode’s official — and extremely spoilery — description, provided by the network:

A picture perfect family is shot dead in their home and the team goes in search of a drug dealer with a likely connection. Voight asks for the help of Vice Sergeant Sean McGrady who has an old beef with Upton. When McGrady turns up dead during the investigation, the case takes an unlikely turn.

