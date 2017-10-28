Ratings: Blindspot Has OK Friday Debut, Blue Bloods Eyes Audience Low

NBC’s Blindspot christened its new Friday home with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, expectedly down from its Season 2 finale (4.3 mil/0.9) while improving the time slot versus last year (where Caught on Camera did 2.9 mil/0.6).

Over on ABC, Once Upon a Time (2.5 mil/0.5) was steady while Marvel’s Inhumans (2.1 mil/0.5) ticked up.

Leading out of the Michael Jackson’s Halloween special (5.7 mil/1.1), MacGyver (6.4 mil/0.8) was steady. With a softer lead-in, Blue Bloods (8.1 mil/0.9) held steady in the demo while slipping to an all-time audience low.

The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (610K/0.2) and Jane the Virgin (600K/0.2) were steady in the demo, though Jane marked a new audience low.

Fox’s World Series coverage (13.8 mil/3.4) was down a bit from Game 2’s preliminary numbers.

