Once Upon a Time's Emilie de Ravin Previews Belle's Return, Happy Ending: 'Prepare to Have a Lot of Emotions'

Tonight on Once Upon a Time (ABC, 8/7c), former series regular Emilie de Ravin returns for an episode that, among other things, takes us back to Belle and Rumplestiltskin’s Storybrooke existence before laying out, in spectacular fashion, the road to the couple’s happy ending.

“Prepare to be swept away,” de Ravin advised “Rumbelle” fans during her Q&A with TVLine.

Having laid eyes on the episode, titled “Beauty,” earlier this week (“I was able to do a midnight viewing in my home, when my daughter was asleep!”), the Aussie actress goes on to say, “I feel like it’s a magical little journey. When I watched this episode, I felt like I was taken away on a little journey and I loved that. Prepare to have a lot of emotions — happy, sad, reflective….”

And make no mistake, de Ravin herself felt all the emotions just reading the script by Dana Horgan and Leah Fong. “When you’ve been working on a show for so long, you’re like, ‘This is the seventh season I’ve been reading scripts for this show. I’m not going to cry. Why would I cry?'” And yet, she did. “I could not get through. I could not get through!” she shares. “And neither could Bobby [Carlyle]. I called Bobby like, “Um, I’m crying…,” and he’s like, “I know!” It’s very, very moving, beautifully written.”

Before said swell of emotion truly gets underway, the hour opens with the simplest of scenes, as Belle and Rumple ready for son Gideon’s first birthday, outside Granny’s diner in Storybrooke. “I love all the scenes, but I love that scene at the start,” de Ravin says. “Rumple and the little baby — and it was such a good little baby [actor]! The simplicity in that scene is so pretty and so lovely.”

Compared to seasons past, where threats were always looming, “Theres no crazy stuff going on — it’s just them.”

