Fred Armisen Joins Last Man on Earth

Saturday Night Live alums and the apocalypse — two great tastes that go great together.

Fred Armisen is the latest SNL vet headed to Last Man on Earth for an arc, TVLine has learned exclusively. He’ll appear in a handful of Season 4 episodes as Karl, a survivor with an interesting past. (Our totally spitball guess: He’s Carol’s brother.)

The gig reunites Armisen with fellow Studio 8H vet Will Forte, aka Last Man‘s creator and titular leading man.

The Portlandia star is the fourth SNL fave to land on Earth, following stints by Jason Sudeikis, Will Ferrell and, most recently, Kristen Wiig.