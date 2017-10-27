Blindspot Sneak Peek: Jane and Weller Revisit the Site of Their [Spoiler]

Reunited and it feels so… slightly, sadly awkward?

The Season 3 premiere of NBC’s Blindspot (airing tonight at 8/7c) opens with a wonderful, whirlwind rewind of Jane and Weller’s wedding day and the immediate domestic afterglow… before we are made privy to why, as we saw at the close of the May finale, they are now no longer together, some two years later. (Simply said, there has been a ma$$ive bounty on their heads.)

VIDEOSBlindspot Goes Global in International Season 3

But as we also know from when we last tuned in, there is a new, body-covering mystery to be cracked. And In the exclusive sneak peek above, the first step on that journey leads estranged marrieds Jane (played by Jaimie Alexander) and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) to a bittersweetly familiar location.

Press play above to watch Jane try to explain her disappearing act while she and Weller revisit a meaningful milestone.

