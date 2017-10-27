Grey's Anatomy: Bethany Joy Lenz Joins Season 14 Cast for Arc

Grey’s Anatomy taketh away and now Grey’s Anatomy giveth.

On the heels of Martin Henderson’s out-of-nowhere departure as Nathan, the ABC drama has recruited One Tree Hill grad Bethany Joy Lenz to join the Season 14 cast in a recurring role, TVLine has confirmed. All that is known about the actress’ character is her name: Jenny.

THR.com first broke the news of Lenz’ casting.

Lenz and Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes’ paths (very briefly) crossed three years ago when Lenz was tapped to star in the original pilot for The Catch. The series underwent a major change in direction post-pilot and Lenz’ role was recast.

Lenz’ TV credits also include stints on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Dexter and, most recently, Colony.