9-1-1 Promo: See Connie Britton and Angela Bassett as First Responders

When an emergency arises… we can’t think of anyone we’d rather have on the case than the cast of 9-1-1.

We got our first look at Ryan Murphy’s star-studded new Fox drama in a promo that aired Friday during the World Series — and which you can watch above. The story centers on first responders — police, firefighters, EMTs and 911 dispatchers — who have to keep their cool in high-stress situations, and there’s a strong dash of gallows humor here: Peter Krause stars as a firefighter who’s called in to help free a woman from a huge python that’s wrapped itself around her throat.

Connie Britton’s 911 dispatcher explains that there are two types of emergencies: the everyday kind (see: the snake incident), and “the kind that comes without warning,” where the line between life and death is razor-thin. In that category, we see Angela Bassett’s cop entering a tense situation with gun drawn, and Krause’s firefighter trying to talk a suicidal woman off the roof of a building.

9-1-1 debuts in January on Fox.

Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at 9-1-1