Who's Calling MacGyver in the Bermuda Triangle on Halloween Night? Watch!

MacGyver + the Bermuda triangle + Halloween night + the bone-chilling ring of a rotary phone = :-O, as seen in an exclusive sneak peek from this week’s episode of the sophomore CBS drama.

In the episode “Skull + Electromagnet” – which this Friday airs at a special time, 9/8c (leading out of the animated Michael Jackson’s Halloween special, in which MacGyver‘s Lucas Till has a starring voice) — the team is pulled away from their Halloween plans when they head into the dreaded Bermuda Triangle to retrieve the Vice President’s son after his plane goes down with a mysterious prisoner on board.

In the clip above, Mac is by his lonesome rummaging through an island’s spooky, abandoned barracks when a nearby telephone rings. Should he answer? And if so, what haunting taunt awaits on the other end? Press play above to watch the moment unfold.

