Game of Thrones' Aidan Gillen to Star In Robert Zemeckis UFO Drama Blue Book

The man formerly known as Littlefinger soon will investigate extraterrestrial lifeforms.

Game of Thrones alum Aidan Gillen is set to star in History Channel’s Blue Book, from exec producer Robert Zemeckis, our sister site Deadline reports.

The 10-episode scripted drama, created by David O’Leary, centers on a real-life, secret U.S. government operation in the 1950s and ’60s that investigated UFO-related phenomena. Gillen is set to play Dr. J. Allen Hynek, an astrophysicist and UFO skeptic recruited by the Air Force “to spearhead this clandestine operation that researched thousands of cases, many of which were never solved,” the official logline reads.

In addition, History has announced that Oscar- and Emmy Award-winning production designer Robert Stromberg (whose credits include Avatar, Maleficent and Star Trek: The Next Generation) is on board to direct the first two episodes. Sean Jablonski (Suits) will serve as showrunner, working alongside EPs Zemeckis, O’Leary, Jack Rapke (The Borgias) and Jackie Levine (Allied).

Gillen is best known for his portrayal of Thrones‘ Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, who was killed off in the Season 7 finale. He will next be seen in Season 4 of Peaky Blinders.

Does Gillen’s casting pique your interest in History’s newest original series?