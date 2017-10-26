Blindspot Sneak Peek: Jane & Co. Go Global in International Season 3

Is one of those (literally) shiny new tattoos that Blindspot‘s Jane is sporting an unlimited frequent flyer pass?

Because from the looks of this new Season 3 footage, she, Weller and the rest of the gang log a lot of international miles in upcoming episodes — which were shot on location in various far-flung spots.

“We’re not just chasing criminals in New York. It’s a whole ‘nother chapter,” star Sullivan Stapleton says in the video.

The spot shows the NBC series’ cast kicking butt and taking names “on five continents,” executive producer Martin Gero notes, including episodes filmed in Barcelona, Spain; Sydney, Australia; Marrakesh, Morocco; and Venice, Italy — where the season premiere (airing Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c) is set.

“There’s just something so wonderful about showcasing an amazing city,” says star Jaimie Alexander.

Press PLAY on the video above to see the global adventure ahead, then hit the comments with your predictions for Blindspot‘s new season.