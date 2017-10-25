Ratings: World Series Game 1 Tops Tuesday, Kevin Probably Slips

ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World drew 2.87 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating this Tuesday, slipping 13 and 25 percent in Week 4.

Among the network’s two-hour sitcom block, The Middle (5.8 mil/1.3), black-ish (4 mil/1.1) and The Mayor (3 mil/0.8) were steady, while Fresh Off the Boat (4.2 mil/1.0) dipped a tenth.

Over on Fox, World Series Game 1 numbers are extreeeeeemely preliminary with the presumably interested Los Angeles market not yet figured in, but the fast nationals currently show a total audience of 11 million and a night-leading 2.9 demo rating. Check back in a few hours for the sure-to-be-significantly-adjusted finals!

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (2.57 mil/1.0) ticked up, while Legends of Tomorrow (1.47 mil/0.5) held steady.

NBC | The Voice (9.5 mil/1.9) and This Is Us (10.5 mil/2.7) dipped three and two tenths, respectively, while Law & Order True Crime Scene: Scene of the Crime (4.8 mil/1.1) ticked up.

CBS | NCIS (13.1 mil/1.4) and Bull (10.6 mil/1.2) each added a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo. New Orleans (9.5 mil/1.1) matched its week-ago numbers.

