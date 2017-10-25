TVLine Items: Americans Adds Gilmore Vet, Angie Tribeca Casting and More

Max Medina, beware the Russian spies!

Gilmore Girls vet Scott Cohen has booked a recurring role on the sixth and final season of the FX spy drama The Americans, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Cohen — whose other TV credits include Allegiance, The Carrie Diaries and Necessary Roughness — will play Glenn Haskard, a member of a State Department negotiating team that Russian secret agent Elizabeth Jennings is covertly working against.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* TBS’ Angie Tribeca has added Kiersey Clemons (Transparent) as a series regular for Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports. The actress will play Maria Charo, a rebellious genius and tech expert whose only weakness is computers.

* Ugly Betty alumna Vanessa Williams will recur on CBS’ freshman comedy Me, Myself & I as Kelly Frasier, the arch business rival-turned-love interest to John Larroquette’s older Alex Riley.

* Syfy’s Tremors reboot pilot has added the following actors to its cast, per Deadline: Hunter Parrish (Weeds), Brandon Jay McLaren (Graceland), P.J. Byrne (Big Little Lies), Ebonée Noel (Wrecked) and Haley Tju (Bella and the Bulldogs).