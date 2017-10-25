Ryan Murphy's '80s Drama Pose Adds Billy Porter, Trans Actors in Key Roles

A bunch of transgender actors are preparing to strike a Pose.

Ryan Murphy’s forthcoming 1980s drama about life and social structures in New York City has cemented some of its series regulars, which include Tony winner Billy Porter and several trans actors cast after a six-month search, TVLine has learned.

Set in 1986, the series takes on the rise of Donald Trump-style superwealth, the denizens of downtown (including the literary scene) and the underground LGBT subculture known as ball culture.

Porter, who won his Tony for his performance in Kinky Boots, will play a character known as Pray Tell. Other new cast members include MJ Rodriguez (Nurse Jackie), who’ll play Blanca; Hailie Sahar (Mr. Robot), who’ll play Lulu; Angelica Ross (Claws), who’ll play Candy; and fashion model Dominique Jackson, who’ll play Elektra.

The series also has cast newcomer Ryan Jamaal Swain as Damon and Dyllon Burnside (Broadway’s Holler If Ya Hear Me) as Ricky.

Murphy will executive-produce the series along with American Crime Story‘s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and frequent collaborator Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story). Murphy, Falchuk and newcomer Stephen Canals will write the series, which will be produced by FX Productions and Fox 21 TV Studios.