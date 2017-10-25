Grey's Spinoff Adds Dead of Summer Star as Final Series Regular

Grey’s Anatomy‘s firefighter-centric spinoff is making one last addition to the team.

Alberto Frezza, who starred in Freeform’s short-lived horror series Dead of Summer, has joined the cast as its final series regular, TVLine has learned. Aside from his character’s name being Ryan, no additional information is available.

Frezza joins previously announced series regulars Miguel Sandoval (Dallas), Jaina Lee Ortiz (Rosewood), Grey Damon (Aquarius), Jay Hayden (The Catch), Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton), Danielle Savre (Too Close To Home) and Barrett Doss (Marvel’s Iron Fist). Additionally, Jason George will depart Grey’s Anatomy to star in the spinoff.

Emmy-winning director Paris Barclay will serve as producing director and executive producer for the untitled spinoff, which will initially air as a backdoor pilot during the current season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Your thoughts on Frezza’s casting? The spinoff? Drop ’em in a comment below.