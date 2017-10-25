Flash Photos: Danny Trejo as Gypsy's Dad, Plus Elongated Man's Debut

Will it be a trick for Cisco or a treat when Danny Trejo visits The Flash (sans machete, we presume) on Halloween night? The Flash Season 4 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In a fresh batch of photographs from the brilliantly titled Season 4 episode “Elongated Journey Into Night” (airing Tuesday, Oct. 31 on The CW), we spy the cult film tough playing Gypsy’s father, Breacher, whose unexpected visit to Earth-1 catches Cisco off guard. Even more so when Breacher takes a disliking to Cisco and decides to hunt him!

Elsewhere in the Tom Cavanagh-directed episode, Barry runs into Ralph Dibny (guest star Hartley Sawyer), who is described as an “old nemesis” and who of course is fated to be the super-elastic Elongated Man. (Dibny was referenced in the Season 1 episode “Power Outage” as one of 14 people presumed dead in the S.T.A.R. Labs particle accelerator explosion.)

Check out all the new photos here.

