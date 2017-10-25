Daredevil Season 3: Vincent D'Onofrio Returning as Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin)

Charlie Cox’s titular crimefighter will find himself tangling with a familiar foe when Marvel’s Daredevil returns to Netflix for its third season.

Vincent D’Onofrio will return as Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) in Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports. Though he appeared throughout most of the show’s first season, the bald baddie hasn’t been seen in Hell’s Kitchen since midway through Season 2.

Since his time on Daredevil, D’Onofrio has appeared on NBC’s Emerald City and SyFy’s Ghost Wars.

In addition to D’Onofrio’s return, Daredevil is also experiencing a regime change behind the scenes; Erik Oleson will assume showrunner duties in Season 3.

