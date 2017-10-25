Bad Boys TV Spinoff in the Works, With Gabrielle Union Set to Star

We may never see Bad Boys 3 on the big screen, but the franchise might just continue on the small screen — with a familiar face attached.

A Bad Boys TV spinoff series is currently in development, according to our sister site Deadline, that centers on Gabrielle Union’s Bad Boys II character, with Union attached to reprise her role. The Blacklist writers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier will pen the untitled pilot, which is currently being pitched to networks; original film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is onboard as an executive producer here as well.

Union played Special Agent Syd Burnett in 2003’s Bad Boys II, sister of Martin Lawrence’s Marcus and love interest of Will Smith’s Mike. Details are scarce on the TV spinoff, but Syd was an undercover operative for the DEA in the film, so expect some high-octane action centered on the drug trade.

Union’s four-season run as star of BET’s Being Mary Jane officially wraps up next year with a two-hour series finale movie. Her other TV credits include FlashForward, Life and Ugly Betty.