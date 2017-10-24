Ratings: The Walking Dead Expectedly Down vs. Killer Negan Reveal

AMC’s The Walking Dead opened Season 8 on Sunday night with 11.4 million total viewers and a 5.0 demo rating, expectedly down (by 33 and 40 percent) from last year’s record-setting premiere in which the first victims of Negan’s barbed bat were revealed.

Those Live+SD tallies mark the series’ smallest premiere audience since Season 3 (which drew 10.9 million) and its lowest-rated opener since Season 3 (which scored a 3.8 in the demo).

Compared to its April finale (11.3 mil/5.4) and Season 7 average (11.4 mil/5.4), the post-apocalyptic drama was steady in audience while down a bit in the demo.

TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B-.”

