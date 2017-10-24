CBS Tweaks Monday Schedule, Swaps Superior Donuts and Me, Myself & I

CBS is taking Superior Donuts out of the oven 30 minutes early.

The CBS comedy — which returns with Season 2 on Monday, Oct. 30 — was originally eyed for the 9:30/8:30c time slot behind rookie sitcom Me, Myself & I. However, with the latter series not exactly breaking ratings records, the network is moving Donuts up to 9 pm and keeping Me, Myself & I right where it is at 9:30.

After enjoying a robust premiere week launch (to a 1.6 demo rating), Me, Myself & I went fractional in its third week and has stayed at 0.9 since. Seeing as Superior Donuts averaged above a 1.0 during its freshman run, CBS perhaps decided it could help stabilize the freshman comedy by anchoring the 9 o’clock sitcom hour.

Are you looking forward to Superior Donuts’ return?