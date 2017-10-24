NCIS: New Orleans Sneak Peek: Is Sebastian About to Lose His Badge?

Agent Pride’s team may soon be down a man, as seen in this sneak peek from tonight’s NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10/9c).

In the exclusive clip above from the Season 4 episode “Viral,” Sebastian (played by Rob Kerkovich) is called on the carpet by Special Agent Isler (guest star Derek Webster) when evidence suggests that his shooting of a high value fugitive, during a foot chase, was actually not in self defense.

Can Sebastian convince Isler that it was in fact a justified shooting? And thus fend off an inquiry and avoid a possible trial? Press play above to see how things play out.

