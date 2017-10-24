The water witch who bubbled to the surface at the close of last week’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow makes quite a splash in this sneak peek from tonight’s episode (The CW, 9/8c).

In the above clip from the episode “Zari,” the titular character — an outlaw hacker from the future, played by new series regular Tala Ashe — is being transported as a prisoner when the water witch Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor) rains pain down on the ARGUS guards.

What is Kuasa’s agenda on behalf of the Big Bad named Mallus? Press play above to witness her attack on the ARGUS truck — and Time Bureau wonk Gary’s reaction to it all!

As the episode plays out, Sara (Caity Lotz) receives Gary’s distress call and is tasked with going to the future to capture Kuasa. Unfortunately, the Legends — as they do — only make things worse, by trying to protect Zari. Elsewhere, as Stein tries to diagnose Amaya’s condition, Nate suggests an unusual treatment that his ex begrudgingly agrees to.

