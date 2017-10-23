Zoo Cancelled After Three Seasons

The Zoo is closing its doors: CBS has cancelled the high-concept summer drama after three seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

James Wolk starred as zoologist Jackson Oz, who headed up a team charged with investigating a mysterious surge in violent animal attacks on people across the globe. (Hey, we said it was “high-concept.”) Game of Thrones veteran Nonso Anozie co-starred as safari guide Abraham Kenyatta, with Revolution‘s Billy Burke as veterinary pathologist Dr. Mitch Morgan and House of Cards‘ Kristen Connolly playing journalist Jamie Campbell.

Debuting in June 2015, Zoo was a summer staple for CBS, but ratings slipped this past season: Last month’s Season 3 finale notched just 2.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the key demo, sealing the show’s fate. (Meanwhile, Zoo‘s fellow CBS summer drama Salvation just earned a second-season renewal.)

Will you miss taking trips to Zoo? Make your voice heard in the comments.