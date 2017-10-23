Supergirl Sneak Peek: Kara and J'onn Take a Road Trip... to Mars

Not since Danny and Sandy drove off into oblivion at the end of Grease has anyone been this puzzled by a flying car. And rightfully so.

Following last week’s urgent message from M’gann, Kara and J’onn make tracks for Mars on Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c) — and what better vehicle to take than an adorable convertible that looks like it was plucked straight out of a diner parking lot in the 1950s?

“This is your ship?” Kara asks J’onn in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek. “We’re taking this to Mars?”

There’s much more to J’onn’s wheels than meets the eye, but I’m not to spoil all the fun. Hit PLAY on the clip above to see J’onn’s ride in all its glory, then drop a comment with your hopes for the episode — which includes the arrival of Maggie’s father! — below.