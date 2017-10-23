Dora the Explorer Movie in the Works With Michael Bay Producing

Dora is setting a course for New York City — and this time, she’s going to need a much bigger backpack.

A live-action, feature-length film based on the Nickelodeon series Dora the Explorer is in the works at Paramount Players, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will follow teenage Dora as she moves to the Big Apple to live with her cousin Diego, the titular character in the Dora spinoff Go, Diego, Go!

Though Dora was originally introduced as an eight-year-old girl in 2000, she was aged up (slightly) in 2014 for the follow-up series Dora and Friends: Into the City!

Nick Stoller (Neighbors, Storks) is penning the script, with Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes — along with Andrew Form and Brad Fuller — producing.

