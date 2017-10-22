Justin Timberlake Set to Headline Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back… to the biggest televised concert event of the year.

The “Suit and Tie” singer revealed on Sunday that he will be headlining the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, airing on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 on NBC. The announcement was made alongside Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon in a video posted to Timberlake’s Twitter account. Watch it below:

This, of course, marks Timberlake’s return to the Halftime Show. He infamously performed alongside Janet Jackson during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, where he “accidentally” exposed her breast on live TV:

NBC’s broadcast of the 52nd annual Super Bowl will immediately be followed by a special episode of This Is Us. No further details about Timberlake’s Halftime gig — or who might be joining him — are known at this time.

Are you looking forward to Justin Timberlake’s mini-concert at the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show?