Doctor Who Casts Three New Series Regulars, One 'Returning Role'

Jodie Whittaker won’t be the only fresh face to the Doctor Who franchise when it returns for Season 11.

BBC America on Sunday revealed three new series regulars that will join Whittaker as she begins her journey as the Thirteenth Doctor: Bradley Walsh (Law & Order: UK, Coronation Street) as Graham, Tosin Cole (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Ryan and Mandip Gill (Hollyoaks) as Yasmin. Additionally, Sharon D. Clarke (Holby City) is joining the series in an unspecified “returning role.” Further character details have not yet been divulged.

What’s more, the basic cabler has announced that Season 11 will consist of ten 50-minute episodes debuting in Fall 2018, with a “feature-length” premiere.

“The new Doctor is going to need new friends. We’re thrilled to welcome Mandip, Tosin and Bradley to the Doctor Who family,” new head writer/exec producer Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch) said in a statement. “They’re three of Britain’s brightest talents and we can’t wait to see them dive into brand new adventures with Jodie’s Doctor. Alongside them, we’re delighted that Sharon D. Clarke is also joining the show.”

“I am so excited to share this huge adventure with Mandip, Tosin and Bradley,” Whittaker added. “It’s a dream team!”

Check out the first new Doctor Who cast photo above