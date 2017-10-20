Jane Lynch Daytime Talk Show in Development for Fall 2018

Hollywood Game Night, the Emmys, the People’s Choice Awards — is there anything Jane Lynch can’t host? Apparently, we’re about to find out.

Telepictures, the same production company responsible for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is working with Warner Bros. to develop a daytime talk show for the Glee grad, our sister site Deadline reports.

Though little is known about the show at this time, it’s reportedly being conceived as a “feel-good variety show” featuring Lynch’s thoughts on pop cultural events, as well as “unique, uplifting stories.” The only real kicker is that Lynch’s show reportedly won’t feature any celebrities as guests.

Lynch’s talk show is slated to premiere in fall 2018. Will you tune in? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.