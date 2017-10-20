Ratings: Gotham Dips to New Lows

Fox’s Gotham this Thursday drew 2.71 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark new series lows.

Over on The CW (pending possible adjustment due to high school football preemptions), Arrow (1.5 mil/0.6) held steady versus its Thursday debut. Leading into that, Supernatural (1.9 mil/0.6) dipped a bit from its premiere.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Thursday Night Football coverage (9.9 mil/2.9) was down 6 and 10 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | The Great Pumpkin (6 mil/1.4) and Toy Story of TERROR! (4.8 mil/1.1) were both down sharply from their year-ago airings (which averaged 7 mil/2.1 on a debate night Wednesday). Leading out of that, Scandal (4.7 mil/1.1) and HTGAWM (3.6 mil/0.9) each ticked down to respectively hit and match series lows.

NBC | Superstore (4.2 mil/1.1) and Chicago Fire (6.3 mil/1.1) were steady, The Good Place (3.9 mil/1.1) and Will & Grace (6.5 mil/1.7) each dipped a tenth, and Great News (3.8 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths.

