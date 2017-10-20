Family Guy Sneak Peek: Witness the Birth of a New Giant Chicken Feud

Why should the guys have all the fun?

Sunday’s Family Guy (Fox, 9/8c) flips the script on Peter’s long-running feud with Ernie the Giant Chicken, giving Lois a chance to go mano a mano with his wife Nicole — and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of their intense(?) encounter.

At the very least, we can all learn a lesson from this: If your husband is involved in a blood feud with a giant chicken, it’s best not to befriend him — especially if he’s a married giant chicken.

The episode, titled “Follow the Money,” also features returning guest voice Ryan Reynolds, as well as one of the final appearances by Mayor West (voiced by the late Adam West).

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.