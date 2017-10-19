TVLine Items: Good Wife Creators' New Show, Fixer Upper Premiere and More

The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King are headed back into the courtroom.

Showtime has given a series commitment to Your Honor, a legal thriller written by Peter Moffat (the UK’s Criminal Justice, which was the basis for HBO’s The Night Of) and executive-produced by the Kings.

Per the official description, the show “follows the son of a respected judge who is involved in a hit-and-run. Soon after, they are both drawn into a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices when it comes to light that the victim was the son of a notorious crime boss.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fixer Upper‘s fifth and final season will premiere Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9/8c on HGTV.

* Marsha Thomason (White Collar) will guest-star on ABC’s The Good Doctor as the wife of Hill Harper’s head of surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, our sister site Deadline reports.

* House of Cards creator Beau Willimon’s straight-to-series Hulu drama The First, about the first human mission to Mars, has added a trio of actors to its cast: Oded Fehr (Covert Affairs), James Ransone (Bosch, Treme) and LisaGay Hamilton (The Practice), per Deadline.

* WGN America’s recently acquired eight-episode crime drama Bellevue, starring Anna Paquin (True Blood), Shawn Doyle (The Expanse, House of Cards) and Allen Leech (Downton Abbey), will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10 pm. Check out a trailer below for the series, which is set in a small town rocked by the return of a murderer: