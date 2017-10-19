Survivor's Remorse's Erica Ash to Star in BET Legal Drama In Contempt

At least one Survivor’s Remorse star has already booked her next gig: Erica Ash, who played M-Chuck on the recently ended Starz series, will lead BET’s upcoming legal drama In Contempt.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ash will play Gwen Sullivan, a passionate legal aid lawyer who is considered the best public defender in her district of New York City. BET has given the project a 10-episode, straight-to-series order.

Terri Kopp (Law & Order, Third Watch) created In Contempt and will serve as showrunner for the BET-owned series.

Ash’s other TV credits include Real Husbands of Hollywood, Shades of Blue and MADtv.

In Contempt‘s greenlight comes soon after the network announced that Being Mary Jane, its Gabrielle Union-led scripted drama, would not return for a fifth season.