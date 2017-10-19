Casual Renewed for Final Season

Hulu is breaking up with Casual, but not before one final fling.

The sibling dramedy, starring Michaela Watkins and Tommy Dewey, has been renewed for an abbreviated fourth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports. The farewell run will debut in 2018 and consist of eight episodes.

Casual wrapped its third season on Aug. 1 with a string of cliffhangers: Alex had just discovered that Rae was pregnant with his baby after a drunken one-night romp. Val, meanwhile, found out that daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr) had packed her bags and left for Sacramento, now living with hippie grandmother Dawn (recurring guest star Frances Conroy).

Casual fans, how are you feeling about this bittersweet news? Drown your sorrows in a stack of waffles, then hit the comments.