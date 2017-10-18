Titans Casts Ryan Potter as Beast Boy

Titans‘ newest addition is a mean, green, shape-shifting machine.

Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6 The Series) has joined the drama series — premiering in 2018 on DC’s digital streaming service — in the series regular role of Beast Boy, also known as Garfield “Gar” Logan.

Per his official character description, Gar contracted a lethal disease on an African safari with his geneticist parents, only to experience some “bizarre side effects” after being treated with an experimental drug. In addition to his hair and skin turning completely green, Gar — described as both “wisecracking” and “fun-loving” — can also transform into animals of any size.

The live-action series follows a group of “soon-to-be superheroes from every corner of the DC Universe,” recruited by Robin (played by Brenton Thwaites). Additional cast members include Anna Diop (The Messengers) as Starfire, Teagan Croft (Australia’s Home and Away) as Raven, Alan Ritchson (Blood Drive) as Hawk, Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights) as Dove and Lindsey Gort (The Carrie Diaries) as Detective Amy Rohrbach.

Titans is executive-produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Your thoughts on Potter’s casting? Titans in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.