Colbert, Carell and 'Donald Trump' Revisit Dana Carvey's Sitcom Fiasco in Hulu's Too Funny to Fail Trailer

Teaming Dana Carvey, red-hot off his Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live run, with the likes of Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert and Louis C.K. sounds like a comedy grand slam. ABC’s The Dana Carvey Show however was sent to the showers after just a handful of 1996 airings, its infamous flame-out well-chronicled in the Hulu documentary Too Funny to Fail (premiering this Saturday, Oct 21).

In the trailer above, Carvey first channels Apprentice boss-turned-President Donald Trump in assessing the sitcom’s fate, before recounting how back in 1996 he assembled a cast and writers’ room full of “nobodies” (at the time!) to serve up a sketch comedy series that gave the Church Lady a new place to clutch her pearls while also birthing memorable-ish bits such as “Waiters Who Are Nauseated by Food,” “Stupid Pranksters,” “Skinheads From Maine” and The Ambiguously Gay Duo’s first animated intercourse.

Why did Carvey’s eponymous endeavor, staffed as it was with such promising talent, crash-and-burn so spectacularly? Too Funny to Fail promises to tell “the hilarious true story of a crew of genius misfits who set out to make comedy history… and succeeded in a way they never intended.”