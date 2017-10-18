Riverdale Video: Watch the Pussycats Put a Tasty Spin on Kelis' 'Milkshake'

The Pussycats’ latest performance is bringing all the boys — and hopefully a little business — to the yard.

Riverdale‘s musical trio — with special guest Cheryl Blossom! — takes to the roof of Pop’s Chok’lit Shoppe on Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) to help save the town staple, whose patrons haven’t been eager to return ever since it became the scene of Fred Andrews’ infamous shooting.

And what song could be more appropriate to serenade the good people of Riverdale than Kelis’ “Milkshake”? (Also, if you’re wondering why Cheryl is joining the cats, it’s apparently the result of a “bold threat” made by Betty. OoOoh!)

Of course, this isn’t the first time the Pussycats have put their NSFW spin on a classic jam. Anyone remember that totally appropriate performance of “Sugar, Sugar” from last season?

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.