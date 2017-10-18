TVLine Items: Baldoni's Talk Show Guests, grown-ish Premiere and More

Justin Baldoni’s male-centered talk show Man Enough has lined up its first guests: Derek Hough (Dancing With the Stars), Matt McGorry (How to Get Away With Murder) and Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), among others.

The weekly series, launching Nov. 28 on wearemanenough.com, features the Jane the Virgin star and a rotating roster of famous Hollywood faces in a dinner-party setting, having deep conversations about what it means to be a man today.

The guest list also includes comedian Bassem Youssef, spoken-word artist Prince Ea, transgender activist Aydian Dowling and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* The black-ish spinoff grown-ish will air its one-hour series premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8/7c on Freeform. The offshoot will be followed by the debut of the buddy comedy Alone Together — which has already been renewed for Season 2 — on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 8:30 pm.

* The Ranch will return for Season 2B (aka Part 4) on Friday, Dec. 15 on Netflix.

* Paul Guilfoyle (The Good Fight) will guest-star on NBC’s Blindspot as Rossi, a fixer with a mysterious past, our sister site Variety reports.

* Showtime’s new drama series The Chi, which explores the humanity behind the headlines sensationalizing the South Side of Chicago, will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 pm. Check out a trailer below:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Season 2 of Lady Dynamite, streaming Friday, Nov. 10, with guest spots from Andy Samberg, Judy Greer and Judd Apatow: