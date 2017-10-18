Fox's Christmas Story: Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulos Join Live Musical

We triple-dog dare you not to get excited about this casting: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Jane Krakowski and Silicon Valley‘s Chris Diamantopoulos have joined the cast of Fox’s live musical production of A Christmas Story, our sister site Deadline reports.

Krakowski is set to play Miss Shields, teacher to nine-year-old Ralphie (played by relative newcomer Andy Walken). Diamantopoulos, meanwhile, will play Ralphie’s father. (He better brush up on his Italian!)

Fox’s A Christmas Story Live! is a new rendition of the classic 1983 holiday film, based on the Broadway musical with new songs written by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Krakowski and Diamantopoulos join an all-star ensemble, with Matthew Broderick playing an older version of Ralphie and serving as the musical’s narrator, and Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph playing Ralphie’s mom.

A Christmas Story Live! is set to ring in the holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7/6c. Will you be tuning in?