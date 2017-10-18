Arrow Sneak Peek: Oliver Suggests That [Spoiler!] Could Be Green Arrow

Oliver Queen drops the name of another iconic DC Comics character in this sneak peek from Thursday’s episode of Arrow (The CW, 9/8c).

Picking up where the Season 6 premiere left off, Mayor Queen is swarmed at city hall by reporters angling to find out if the leaked, tell-tale photo is legit — and Oliver is in fact the vigilante who has protected Star City all these years.

In the clip below, Oliver does his best to elude the inquiry, going so far as to suggest that the face of another illustrious billionaire could just as easily have been slapped onto the “doctored” photograph of the Green Arrow. Press play below to see whom he name-checks — but only if you wish to get spoiled on a fun moment.

Mayor by day. Hero by night. Stream the #Arrow premiere before tomorrow's new episode on The CW: https://t.co/zCi32rKGdv pic.twitter.com/2cEQUQbTFk — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) October 18, 2017

Elsewhere in the second episode of the season, titled “Tribute,” as Oliver tries to balance being the mayor, the Green Arrow and a father to William, Anatoly (guest star David Nykl) resurfaces in Star City with a deadly agenda.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.